Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

