Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 19, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

The Kenosha area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East.