It will be a warm day in Kenosha. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until MON 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 2, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
