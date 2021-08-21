The Kenosha area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
