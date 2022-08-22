Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Kenosha community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.