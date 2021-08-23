Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 23, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.