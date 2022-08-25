Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 25, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 52% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Kenosha, with forecast models showing 31 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

