Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 26, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.