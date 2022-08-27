Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 27, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

It will be a warm day in Kenosha. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.