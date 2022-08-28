Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

