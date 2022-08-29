The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 29, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
A few showers will be around Wednesday afternoon, but the better chance for rain is coming tonight. More showers and storms Thursday with a cold front. Get the latest timing in our updated forecast.
Showers and storms will still be around today as a cold front works over us. Find out when our best chance of rain is and when it will all come to an end in our latest forecast.
Some fog around early, but otherwise a very nice day expected. Showers and storms are going to make a comeback this weekend though. See when rain chances will begin and when activity will peak here.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Very pleasant today! Fog will form late tonight though and then a chance of showers comes back for Wednesday. Find out how long the fog will stick around and who has the best chance of rain here.
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
