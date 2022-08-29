 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 29, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

