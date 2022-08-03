 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 1:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert