Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 1:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.