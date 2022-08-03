Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 1:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Severe storms are possible in northern Wisconsin today with a warm front. As a cold front moves in Wednesday, severe storms will also be possible in southern Wisconsin. Full details on both threats here.
Dry conditions expected today. Showers and storms will attempt a comeback Tuesday though with a warm front. Find out when and where rain is most likely in our latest forecast.
Great conditions for all today. But it's Wisconsin, so you know things will be changing! See when rain chances will return and what will happen to our temperatures in our weekend forecast.
The cold front will clear us, but a little wave of low pressure will keep isolated showers and storms going. Find out where rain is most likely, when it will end, and what's in store for Friday here.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 76 degrees today. It should…
Kenosha's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. C…
Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
A NOAA analysis shows a steady increase in the average number of heat waves per year, with about two in the 1960s and six per year in the 2010s.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. It should b…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha Saturday. It shoul…