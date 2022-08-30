Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 10:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.