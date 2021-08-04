Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 4, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.