Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 4, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kenosha area. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.