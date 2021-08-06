Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Mostly clear. Low 59F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Kenosha folks should be prepared fo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: A few clouds from time to time. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day …
It will be a warm day in Kenosha. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, …
This evening in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 69F. Winds SSW at…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Kenosha folks should be prepared for…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We will se…
Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. It s…
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 62F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected…