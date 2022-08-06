Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

The Kenosha area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.