Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
