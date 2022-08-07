Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

The Kenosha area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from SUN 1:00 AM CDT until MON 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.