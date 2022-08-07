The Kenosha area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from SUN 1:00 AM CDT until MON 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
