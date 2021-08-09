Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 76% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 9, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella …
For the drive home in Kenosha: Scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rai…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Kenosha folks should be prepared fo…
Kenosha's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Kenosha area can expect a very hot day tomorrow…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: A few clouds from time to time. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day …
This evening in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 69F. Winds SSW at…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Don't go out without an umbrella…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 thou…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Kenosha folks should be prepared for…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected…