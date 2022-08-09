Today's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 9, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cold front for all of Wisconsin today, but the widespread rain will be limited to the southern part of the state. Severe storms can't be ruled out. The latest on the timing and hazards here.
Dry Friday across the state, but rain is likely Saturday and Sunday and the chance for damaging wind, hail, and flooding is coming back. Get all the details in our weekend forecast.
Only good things to say about the weather today! Not quite as nice Friday. Find out how temperatures will change and when rain chances will return in our updated forecast.
Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. T…
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
The Kenosha area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this…
The Kenosha area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. Expect c…
This evening in Kenosha: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Potential for heavy rainfall.…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Th…
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.