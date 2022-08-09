Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 9, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Today's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.