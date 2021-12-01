 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 1, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert