Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the East.