Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2020 in Kenosha, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha today. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from 6AM CST FRI until 9AM CST SAT. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.