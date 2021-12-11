 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha today. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 22 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SAT 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

