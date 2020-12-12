 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2020 in Kenosha, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2020 in Kenosha, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until 6AM CST SAT. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

La Nina will worsen hurricanes and fires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert