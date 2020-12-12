Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2020 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until 6AM CST SAT. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.