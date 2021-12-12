Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

 Skip to main content
Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until MON 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

