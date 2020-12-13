Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2020 in Kenosha, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha today. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until 6AM CST SUN. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.