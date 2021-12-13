 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Monday. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until MON 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert