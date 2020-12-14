 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2020 in Kenosha, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2020 in Kenosha, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 18.71. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from 12AM CST MON until 3PM CST MON. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

La Nina will worsen hurricanes and fires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert