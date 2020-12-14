Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2020 in Kenosha, WI

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 18.71. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from 12AM CST MON until 3PM CST MON. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!