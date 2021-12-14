Cool temperatures will blanket the Kenosha area Tuesday. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
Rain and snow will be moving across southern and central Wisconsin later today and into Saturday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect across the area.
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
