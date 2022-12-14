The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Wednesday. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 89% chance of rain. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Kenosha, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning until WED 11:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
