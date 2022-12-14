 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Wednesday. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 89% chance of rain. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Kenosha, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning until WED 11:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

