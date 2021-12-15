Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until WED 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.