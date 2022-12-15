Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning until THU 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.