Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 24 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Storm Warning from WED 9:00 PM CST until THU 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
The threat for damaging wind and severe thunderstorms is increasing across Wisconsin for tonight. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
Damaging winds and tornadoes have already been reported across Iowa. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest on what to expect across central and southern Wisconsin tonight and into Thursday.
Rain and snow will be moving across southern and central Wisconsin later today and into Saturday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect across the area.
A powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest Wednesday. Here's the latest.
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
