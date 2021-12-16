 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 24 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Storm Warning from WED 9:00 PM CST until THU 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert