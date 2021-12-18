It will be a cold day in Kenosha, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. There is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
