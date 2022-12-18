 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 24. A 14-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

