Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha today. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The threat for damaging wind and severe thunderstorms is increasing across Wisconsin for tonight. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
Damaging winds and tornadoes have already been reported across Iowa. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest on what to expect across central and southern Wisconsin tonight and into Thursday.
A powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest Wednesday. Here's the latest.
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees …
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Decreasing cloudiness and windy. Low near 40F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust ov…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%…
Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today.…
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Kenosha Friday, with temperature…
It will be a cold day in Kenosha, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…