Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha today. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

