Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kenosha area. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until THU 6:00 PM CST.