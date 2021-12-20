Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha today. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until MON 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
