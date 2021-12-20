Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha today. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until MON 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.