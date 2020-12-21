 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2020 in Kenosha, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha today. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from MON 10:00 AM CST until TUE 3:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

