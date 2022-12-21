It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31. A 29-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
