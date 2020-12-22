 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2020 in Kenosha, WI

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Tuesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. A 37-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 3:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

