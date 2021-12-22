 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning until WED 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

