It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning until WED 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
Damaging winds and tornadoes have already been reported across Iowa. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest on what to expect across central and southern Wisconsin tonight and into Thursday.
We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer for some than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Wisconsin's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.
A powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest Wednesday. Here's the latest.
The threat for damaging wind and severe thunderstorms is increasing across Wisconsin for tonight. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
