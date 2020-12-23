Kenosha temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 16 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning until WED 3:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2020 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. 29 degrees is today…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Saturday. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degr…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha today. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Tuesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. A 37-degree low is forcasted. …
Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Kenosha temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. A 36-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies toda…
Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 d…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 18.71. We'll see a low tem…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kenosha today. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun…