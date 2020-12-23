 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2020 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 16 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning until WED 3:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

