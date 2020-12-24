 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2020 in Kenosha, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2020 in Kenosha, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at 5.75. A 12-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning until THU 6:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

First major storm blankets upstate NY in snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert