Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.