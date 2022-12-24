It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 12. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from FRI 9:15 PM CST until SAT 10:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
Snow, wind, and extreme cold will be pushing across the state Wednesday and Thursday. Track all the activity hour by hour, see how much snow will fall, and find out how cold Friday morning will be here.
A winter storm is headed our way. How strong will the wind get? How low will temperatures go? And how much snow is expected to fall? We've got everything you need to know in our weather update.
Snow will continue off and on today as temperatures drop and winds increase. Find out how much more snow is forecast to fall, when the strongest winds are expected, and how cold Friday will be here.
Pre-Christmas blizzard could make travel ‘very difficult to impossible’ for southern Wisconsin, forecasters say
A winter storm watch is in effect from Thursday morning into Saturday morning, with 6 inches or more of snow, 50 mph or higher winds, and bitter cold predicted.
Snow to hit Wisconsin first, then cold and wind in ‘bomb cyclone’ that could cripple pre-Christmas travel
While snow projections have come down a bit from the highest early forecasts, the snow, wind and cold still is predicted to make the coming "bomb cyclone" storm part of Christmas lore for years.
Snow will return to the area this afternoon as a warm front approaches. The chance will continue through Tuesday as a cold front works over us. See when and where snow is most likely here.
Reduced visibility, isolated power outages, and dangerously cold conditions are expected today. Get all the details and see what's in store for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in our latest forecast.
