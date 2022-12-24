 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Kenosha News is partnering with Educators Credit Union who is sponsoring 613 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 12. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from FRI 9:15 PM CST until SAT 10:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert