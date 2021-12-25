Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until SAT 4:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer for some than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Wisconsin's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.
Will the weather interrupt your holiday plans? Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what's going on across Wisconsin today through Sunday.
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kenosha residents …
This evening in Kenosha: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha today. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Expect pe…
The two severe weather outbreaks over the last week are a reminder of how winter is changing in the United States. Warmer temperatures are making tornadoes more likely and snow less likely.
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 31F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph…
Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. T…
For the drive home in Kenosha: A few clouds. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Kenosha Tuesday, with temperatures in…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Thursday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degree…