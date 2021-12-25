 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until SAT 4:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

