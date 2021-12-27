Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until MON 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.